Live from the Emily Dickinson Museum!

We head to the homestead of one of the area’s most famous and prolific writers to celebrate National Poetry Month with the written word past and present, because when your body of work is 1800 works strong, there’s plenty to read and connect with.

We’re broadcasting from the Emily Dickinson Museum in the Evergreens house with Jane Wald, executive director, and Brooke Steinhauser, senior director of programs, to hear some of Dickinson’s work and learn more about some of the museum’s upcoming programs in person and virtual. We also learn about the updates and restoration happening in the main building that will bring us closer to the times Emily was living in.