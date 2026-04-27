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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live from the Emily Dickinson Museum!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 27, 2026 at 7:15 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 broadcasts from the Emily Dickinson Museum with writers Rebecca Hart Olander and Nathan McClain.
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The Fabulous 413 broadcasts from the Emily Dickinson Museum with writers Rebecca Hart Olander and Nathan McClain.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts from the Emily Dickinson Museum.
2 of 2  — IMG_0335.JPG
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts from the Emily Dickinson Museum.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We head to the homestead of one of the area’s most famous and prolific writers to celebrate National Poetry Month with the written word past and present, because when your body of work is 1800 works strong, there’s plenty to read and connect with.

We’re broadcasting from the Emily Dickinson Museum in the Evergreens house with Jane Wald, executive director, and Brooke Steinhauser, senior director of programs, to hear some of Dickinson’s work and learn more about some of the museum’s upcoming programs in person and virtual. We also learn about the updates and restoration happening in the main building that will bring us closer to the times Emily was living in.

Then, we turn to the poets of now as we’re joined by two local writers, Nathan McClain and Rebecca Hart Olander. We hear poems from each of them, learn more about their writing and editing process for each, and also explore the tie that connects them, Hampshire College.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELITERATUREHISTORYMUSEUMS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith