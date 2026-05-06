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The Fabulous 413

Mayor Peter Marchetti, author Vincent Yu

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 talks to Mayor Peter Marchetti for the latest Mayor-of-the-Month segment.
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The Fabulous 413 talks to Mayor Peter Marchetti for the latest Mayor-of-the-Month segment.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today is all connected to the Berkshires.

In a new novel from Longmeadow native Vincent Yu, a small town at the base of the westerly mountains is rocked by a sudden alert about their imminent demise. “Seek Immediate Shelter” highlights several Asian-American citizens of the fictional town of "Beckitt" and their connections to this event. We speak with the author about the novel, with its many twists, turns, and local easter eggs, before you can meet him in person at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley on May 6.

We also head to the city of Pittsfield to chat with our next Mayor-of-the-Month, Peter Marchetti. Hot off the heels of a meeting with the many other mayors of the Baystate, we get to learn from him about Pittsfield’s housing issues and economic drive. Plus we hear about his volunteer work with Berkshire Pride, and learn how the recently launched Link413 bus service is starting to make a difference for the folx of his city, and much much more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMayor of the MonthMAYORSBOOKSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith