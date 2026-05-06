Mayor Peter Marchetti, author Vincent Yu

Today is all connected to the Berkshires.

In a new novel from Longmeadow native Vincent Yu, a small town at the base of the westerly mountains is rocked by a sudden alert about their imminent demise. “ Seek Immediate Shelter ” highlights several Asian-American citizens of the fictional town of "Beckitt" and their connections to this event. We speak with the author about the novel, with its many twists, turns, and local easter eggs, before you can meet him in person at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley on May 6.