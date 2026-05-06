Mayor Peter Marchetti, author Vincent Yu
Today is all connected to the Berkshires.
In a new novel from Longmeadow native Vincent Yu, a small town at the base of the westerly mountains is rocked by a sudden alert about their imminent demise. “Seek Immediate Shelter” highlights several Asian-American citizens of the fictional town of "Beckitt" and their connections to this event. We speak with the author about the novel, with its many twists, turns, and local easter eggs, before you can meet him in person at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley on May 6.
We also head to the city of Pittsfield to chat with our next Mayor-of-the-Month, Peter Marchetti. Hot off the heels of a meeting with the many other mayors of the Baystate, we get to learn from him about Pittsfield’s housing issues and economic drive. Plus we hear about his volunteer work with Berkshire Pride, and learn how the recently launched Link413 bus service is starting to make a difference for the folx of his city, and much much more.