© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

UMass State Apiary, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:50 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits a state apiary at UMass Amherst.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260512_162227386.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits a state apiary at UMass Amherst.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

If you didn’t get enough beautiful bee content yesterday, today is gonna melt your wax.

Because we’re going to one of only two state apiaries here in Massachusetts, nestled into the far reaches of the UMass Amherst Campus.

We talk with beekeepers and researchers Kim Skrym and Jessica Glover, don protective suits, head off to see their many hives and residents thereof to talk about the very necessary and incredibly hard work of keeping bees in the Bay State. We learn the kinds of work that those bees do for the greater planet as well.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, explores our word substitutes that both uplift and downshift with a look at euphemisms and dysphemisms.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTEREDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith