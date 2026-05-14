UMass State Apiary, Word Nerd

If you didn’t get enough beautiful bee content yesterday, today is gonna melt your wax.

Because we’re going to one of only two state apiaries here in Massachusetts, nestled into the far reaches of the UMass Amherst Campus .

We talk with beekeepers and researchers Kim Skrym and Jessica Glover, don protective suits, head off to see their many hives and residents thereof to talk about the very necessary and incredibly hard work of keeping bees in the Bay State. We learn the kinds of work that those bees do for the greater planet as well.