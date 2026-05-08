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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Flora Farm, Future Planet Fiesta, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:03 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Flora Farm.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260506_150000948.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Flora Farm.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 2  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Today we’re growing a better tomorrow.

In Haydenville, a microfarm is bringing colorful blooms to events and homes all over the baystate by doubling down on locally grown flowers. Flora Farm began with a much wider perspective but has been focused on making their quarter acre of blossoms key to the floral needs of the 413. We talk with farmer Aspen Bey about the farm’s history, some of the challenges for younger farmers, and how their own history is being continued through the flowers they grow.

We also head to Longmeadow to meet the many teens organizing the Future Planet Fiesta. A festival only in its second iteration, the event is gathering ecologically-minded school groups of all ages and local community organizations to host a fun and information-filled gathering on the town’s common this Saturday. We hear from all of them about the importance and cathartic nature of engageable action.

And, Congressman Jim McGovern checks in with us still riding a high from Hampshire Pride to explore the hidden costs and repercussions of the Iran War, his encouragement for folx to continue to be civically engaged, the draining of the social security funds and much more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovernEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONYOUTHENVIRONMENTAGRICULTURECISA Local Hero Spotlight
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith