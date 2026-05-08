Flora Farm, Future Planet Fiesta, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today we’re growing a better tomorrow.

In Haydenville, a microfarm is bringing colorful blooms to events and homes all over the baystate by doubling down on locally grown flowers. Flora Farm began with a much wider perspective but has been focused on making their quarter acre of blossoms key to the floral needs of the 413. We talk with farmer Aspen Bey about the farm’s history, some of the challenges for younger farmers, and how their own history is being continued through the flowers they grow.

We also head to Longmeadow to meet the many teens organizing the Future Planet Fiesta . A festival only in its second iteration, the event is gathering ecologically-minded school groups of all ages and local community organizations to host a fun and information-filled gathering on the town’s common this Saturday. We hear from all of them about the importance and cathartic nature of engageable action.