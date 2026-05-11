Gerrymandering with author David Daley, Outrun Hunger 5k, Mr. Universe

Today is a bit of a bummer, if equality is a thing that you’re into.

And, hopefully you are, but the recent decisions by the Supreme Court might have you questioning if equality is a thing that America is actually into.

So we talk with Haydenville’s proverbial canary in our democracy coalmine, author and former editor at Slate Magazine David Daley, who has now written two books referring in possibility what has happened with the recent Louisianna v.s. Callais decision to dig into the far reaching effects of the ruling both now and beyond the current redistricting.

But, we have hopeful things as well. Rachel’s Table is a local organization that has made headway in local hunger for over three decades. This weekend they’re encouraging the community to come together for their Outrun Hunger event in Forest Park raising funds for their many programs and services, about which we chat with Executive Director Jodi Falk.