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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Gerrymandering with author David Daley, Outrun Hunger 5k, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
1 of 1  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Today is a bit of a bummer, if equality is a thing that you’re into.
And, hopefully you are, but the recent decisions by the Supreme Court might have you questioning if equality is a thing that America is actually into.

So we talk with Haydenville’s proverbial canary in our democracy coalmine, author and former editor at Slate Magazine David Daley, who has now written two books referring in possibility what has happened with the recent Louisianna v.s. Callais decision to dig into the far reaching effects of the ruling both now and beyond the current redistricting.

But, we have hopeful things as well. Rachel’s Table is a local organization that has made headway in local hunger for over three decades. This weekend they’re encouraging the community to come together for their Outrun Hunger event in Forest Park raising funds for their many programs and services, about which we chat with Executive Director Jodi Falk.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, takes a careful scientific comb to the many click-bait prone findings of recently released documents on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), and how that sensationalism can affect later discoveries and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESCIENCEEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONHUNGERFOODGOVERNMENT & POLITICSLAWMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith