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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Don't be a F*#king Marshmallow,' Greenfield Bee Fest, Conway Natives

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Conway Natives for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Conway Natives for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Greenfield Bee Fest with Mister and Missus G and event organizer Hannah Rechtschaffen.
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The Fabulous 413 learns about the Greenfield Bee Fest with Mister and Missus G and event organizer Hannah Rechtschaffen.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to author of "Don't Be a F*#king Marshmallow" Jesse Mechanic and Leyla Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing.
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The Fabulous 413 talks to author of "Don't Be a F*#king Marshmallow" Jesse Mechanic and Leyla Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing.
Interlink Publishing
The Fabulous 413 visits Conway Natives for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
4 of 4  — PXL_20260511_144032601.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Conway Natives for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today is full of fiery passion, and bees.

If yesterday's show sparked your passion for equity and justice, then Interlink Books might just have the kindling for your acts of protest. “Don't be a F*#ing Marshmallow: An Illustrated Guide to Revolution” is a new graphic essay from author illustrator Jesse Mechanic and we talk with him and Leyla Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing about lighting proverbial fires before their talk this weekend at Amherst College.

But, if your desire is bees, there's a festival for that too. The Greenfield Bee Fest happens this weekend celebrating one of the most important pollinators and the legacy of beekeeping connected to the city. We hear music from performers Mister G and Missus G as well as organizer Hannah Rechtschaffen to get a taste of the festivities coming to the city.

And, a great source to feed those bees is native plants and grasses. We head up to Conway Natives to talk with Lilian Jackman about integrating native species that have called this land home longer than we have into your lawns, gardens and more.

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The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSENVIRONMENTBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTIONCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith