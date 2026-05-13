'Don't be a F*#king Marshmallow,' Greenfield Bee Fest, Conway Natives

Today is full of fiery passion, and bees.

If yesterday's show sparked your passion for equity and justice, then Interlink Books might just have the kindling for your acts of protest. “ Don't be a F*#ing Marshmallow : An Illustrated Guide to Revolution” is a new graphic essay from author illustrator Jesse Mechanic and we talk with him and Leyla Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing about lighting proverbial fires before their talk this weekend at Amherst College .

But, if your desire is bees, there's a festival for that too. The Greenfield Bee Fest happens this weekend celebrating one of the most important pollinators and the legacy of beekeeping connected to the city. We hear music from performers Mister G and Missus G as well as organizer Hannah Rechtschaffen to get a taste of the festivities coming to the city.