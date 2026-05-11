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The Fabulous 413

Music with Grammerhorn Wren, Tip Top Wine Shop, CSOs on river health

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDT
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Local band Grammerhorn Wren joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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Local band Grammerhorn Wren joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we’re exploring unsavory necessities of modern life, but also awesome local music and wine.

The unsavory necessities of today means that a city full of people are ostensibly filling their bodies with food which eventually becomes… other things that fill up toilets that we don’t want to keep in our houses. But if not there, where does that go?

There’s actually several answers, but one of them can affect the Connecticut River and your ability to go out and enjoy the things the water brings us. Andrew Fisk, the northeast regional director of American Rivers, takes us on a walk along Springfield’s riverfront to explore what combined sewer overflows (CSOs) do and how they affect the nearby populations.

We also have Live Music Friday with the post-punk perfection of Grammerhorn Wren, whose intricate guitars and heady vocals are celebrating the release of their latest album “AEOE” with a show at the Marigold Theater tonight.

And, in that same city of Easthampton, we head just across Perfume Pond to celebrate the longer days with the folx of Tip Top Wine Shop in a showdown of Savory white wines for this week’s Wine Thunderdome.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeEVENTSENVIRONMENTHEALTH
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith