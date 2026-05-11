Music with Grammerhorn Wren, Tip Top Wine Shop, CSOs on river health

Today we’re exploring unsavory necessities of modern life, but also awesome local music and wine.

The unsavory necessities of today means that a city full of people are ostensibly filling their bodies with food which eventually becomes… other things that fill up toilets that we don’t want to keep in our houses. But if not there, where does that go?

There’s actually several answers, but one of them can affect the Connecticut River and your ability to go out and enjoy the things the water brings us. Andrew Fisk, the northeast regional director of American Rivers , takes us on a walk along Springfield’s riverfront to explore what combined sewer overflows (CSOs) do and how they affect the nearby populations.

We also have Live Music Friday with the post-punk perfection of Grammerhorn Wren, whose intricate guitars and heady vocals are celebrating the release of their latest album “AEOE” with a show at the Marigold Theater tonight .