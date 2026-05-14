R.I.S.E. Fest, McGoverning with McGovern

We have several reads for you today, a lot of them for your littles of whatever size and age they come in.

The 2nd annual R.I.S.E. Festival is bringing authors, artists, musicians and more to the Northampton Center for the Arts to celebrate the written and illustrated word, as well as promote the wellness that the arts can instill in all of us. We speak with organizer Jarret J. Krosoczka about all of the folx joining the festivities and how this year’s festival has packed even more activities into one very full day. And we preview one of the young performers, local musician Louis Phipps.

Plus, Congressman Jim McGovern checks in on the way to his offices in D.C. to explore the congressional votes on a war resolution in Iran, Trump’s current trip to China, the spread of redistricting fever in the fallout of the Louisiana v. Callais decision, and the hotbed issue of rotisserie chicken that arises from a bevy of listener questions.