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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

R.I.S.E. Fest, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:53 PM EDT
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The 2nd annual R.I.S.E. Fest comes to Northampton on May 16.
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The 2nd annual R.I.S.E. Fest comes to Northampton on May 16.
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President Donald Trump pauses with China's Vice President Han Zheng during an arrival ceremony Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
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President Donald Trump pauses with China's Vice President Han Zheng during an arrival ceremony Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein / AP

We have several reads for you today, a lot of them for your littles of whatever size and age they come in.

The 2nd annual R.I.S.E. Festival is bringing authors, artists, musicians and more to the Northampton Center for the Arts to celebrate the written and illustrated word, as well as promote the wellness that the arts can instill in all of us. We speak with organizer Jarret J. Krosoczka about all of the folx joining the festivities and how this year’s festival has packed even more activities into one very full day. And we preview one of the young performers, local musician Louis Phipps.

Plus, Congressman Jim McGovern checks in on the way to his offices in D.C. to explore the congressional votes on a war resolution in Iran, Trump’s current trip to China, the spread of redistricting fever in the fallout of the Louisiana v. Callais decision, and the hotbed issue of rotisserie chicken that arises from a bevy of listener questions.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSEVENTSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSYOUTHMUSICLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith