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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Remembering the Great Falls Massacre, music with Case Oats

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 18, 2026 at 9:45 AM EDT
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A monument in Gill notes the Great Falls Massacre painting Captain William Turner in a triumphant light.
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A monument in Gill notes the Great Falls Massacre painting Captain William Turner in a positive and triumphant light.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits the site of the Great Falls Massacre of 1676 with David Brule, president of the Nolumbeka Project.
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The Fabulous 413 visits the site of the Great Falls Massacre of 1676 with David Brule, president of the Nolumbeka Project.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Chicago-based band Case Oats joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday before playing The Iron Horse.
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Chicago-based band Case Oats joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday before playing The Iron Horse.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we head back in time to before America was America. In fact, in this year of the nation’s semiquincentennial, we head one hundred years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence to an incident without which the nation may not have been founded.

On the early morning of May 19, 1676, Captain William Turner led troops to massacre hundreds of Indigenous people encamped on the banks of the Connecticut River. That single act would domino to retaliation, erasure, and indelible marks on the land of western Massachusetts. We traverse that area with the president of the Nolumbeka Project, David Brule, to learn more of the nuances of this history and the present effort to restore accuracy in its significance, including at a Day of Remembrance event on May 16.

We also have Live Music Friday with Case Oats, whose arrival in music has taken many twists and turns through writing school to garage rock to landing their postcard-perfect narrative lyrics in Americana. They give us a taste of what you can hear for yourself tonight at The Iron Horse.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURENATIVE AMERICANSHISTORYMUSICLive Music SessionsEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith