Remembering the Great Falls Massacre, music with Case Oats
Today we head back in time to before America was America. In fact, in this year of the nation’s semiquincentennial, we head one hundred years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence to an incident without which the nation may not have been founded.
On the early morning of May 19, 1676, Captain William Turner led troops to massacre hundreds of Indigenous people encamped on the banks of the Connecticut River. That single act would domino to retaliation, erasure, and indelible marks on the land of western Massachusetts. We traverse that area with the president of the Nolumbeka Project, David Brule, to learn more of the nuances of this history and the present effort to restore accuracy in its significance, including at a Day of Remembrance event on May 16.
We also have Live Music Friday with Case Oats, whose arrival in music has taken many twists and turns through writing school to garage rock to landing their postcard-perfect narrative lyrics in Americana. They give us a taste of what you can hear for yourself tonight at The Iron Horse.