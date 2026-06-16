Juneteenth at Wisteriahurst, Florence Community Band, 'The Emilys' book

Today we are getting the bands together, in the modernized literal sense.

Because it’s the 25th anniversary for the Florence Community Band , which has grown from the idea of one woman seeking musical community to having over 50 members finding their instruments, dusting them off, and joining in the sound. We speak with Director Priscilla Ross and members Linda Davis-Delano and Yop Molenaar about their upcoming concert on June 21 that will bring even more local bands into the mix.

And a new novel by Heather Abel bands of amateur investigators as they attempt to find the cause and cure of a mysterious ailment. “ The Emilys ” is a book that bears an indelible imprint of the asparagus valley, including an array of easter eggs for the locals, and we speak with the author about the issues of friendship, ecology, and place before you can meet her yourself at an event in South Hadley this evening.