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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Juneteenth at Wisteriahurst, Florence Community Band, 'The Emilys' book

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 talks to Theresa Cooper Gordon, Damany Gordon, and Megan Seiler about the 2026 Juneteenth celebrations at Wisteriahurst in Holyoke, Mass..
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The Fabulous 413 talks to Theresa Cooper Gordon, Damany Gordon, and Megan Seiler about the 2026 Juneteenth celebrations at Wisteriahurst in Holyoke, Mass..
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 speaks to author Heather Abel about her new novel, "The Emilys."
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to author Heather Abel about her new novel, "The Emilys."
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Today we are getting the bands together, in the modernized literal sense.

Because it’s the 25th anniversary for the Florence Community Band, which has grown from the idea of one woman seeking musical community to having over 50 members finding their instruments, dusting them off, and joining in the sound. We speak with Director Priscilla Ross and members Linda Davis-Delano and Yop Molenaar about their upcoming concert on June 21 that will bring even more local bands into the mix.

And a new novel by Heather Abel bands of amateur investigators as they attempt to find the cause and cure of a mysterious ailment. “The Emilys” is a book that bears an indelible imprint of the asparagus valley, including an array of easter eggs for the locals, and we speak with the author about the issues of friendship, ecology, and place before you can meet her yourself at an event in South Hadley this evening.

Plus, this Friday being Juneteenth means there’s lots of places celebrating the nation's truest freedom day. We hear from Theresa Cooper Gordon, Damany Gordon, and Megan Seiler about the festivities happening at Wisteriahurst in Holyoke for the occasion.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith