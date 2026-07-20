Peaceful Forest ensemble, Jericho golf fundraiser, Wine Thunderdome

One man’s percussive crusade to bring peace and connect cultures through his own arrives in Florence next week. Award-winning Taiko player Takumi Kato and his three sons perform in the Peaceful Forest ensemble at Bombyx on July 21st. We’ll speak with the family and Abby Kingsman of Mountain River Taiko about the upcoming show.

Jericho, the bureau for exceptional children and adults, has made an inclusive community for 50 years in Holyoke. This Wednesday, July 22nd, they’ll host their annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser. While summer camp’s in session, we take a tour of their 37 acre property with director Marie McCourt to hear about their history and more.

And we end our wine drought by heading to one of our favorite spots in the Berkshires. We hang out with Mary and Ben Daire at Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox to have a thunderdome with summer whites.

As a bonus, we’ll hear about a fun BIPOC maker’s market in Florence this weekend from Digital Producer Ayu Suryawan.