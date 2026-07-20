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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Peaceful Forest ensemble, Jericho golf fundraiser, Wine Thunderdome

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:02 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 talks to the Peaceful Forest ensemble.
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The Fabulous 413 talks to the Peaceful Forest ensemble.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Ben and Mary Dare wners of Dare Bottleshop & Provisions, Ben and Mary Dare,
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Ben and Mary Dare are owners of Dare Bottleshop & Provisions.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

One man’s percussive crusade to bring peace and connect cultures through his own arrives in Florence next week. Award-winning Taiko player Takumi Kato and his three sons perform in the Peaceful Forest ensemble at Bombyx on July 21st. We’ll speak with the family and Abby Kingsman of Mountain River Taiko about the upcoming show.

Jericho, the bureau for exceptional children and adults, has made an inclusive community for 50 years in Holyoke. This Wednesday, July 22nd, they’ll host their annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser. While summer camp’s in session, we take a tour of their 37 acre property with director Marie McCourt to hear about their history and more.

And we end our wine drought by heading to one of our favorite spots in the Berkshires. We hang out with Mary and Ben Daire at Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox to have a thunderdome with summer whites.

As a bonus, we’ll hear about a fun BIPOC maker’s market in Florence this weekend from Digital Producer Ayu Suryawan.

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The Fabulous 413 MUSICARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeWINE & SPIRITSLive Music SessionsCOMMUNITY ACTIONEVENTS
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte