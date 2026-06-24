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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Four Star Farm, 'Imaginary Friends' at A.P.E., music with Mica Far

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
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Local musician Mica Far joined The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up performance at the 2026 Green River Festival.
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Local musician Mica Far joined The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up performance at the 2026 Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Musicians Mica Far and Manuel Uriona join The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up performance at the 2026 Green River Festival.
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Musicians Mica Far and Manuel Uriona join The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up performance at the 2026 Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 414 visits A.P.E. Gallery to see the installation of "Imaginary Friends" exhibit.
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The Fabulous 414 visits A.P.E. Gallery to see the installation of "Imaginary Friends" exhibit.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We head to Northfield where a farm segued into beer-making, while supplying a much needed crop for the northeast. Four Star Farm has been growing hops of various varieties well before they conjured up their own brewery, and we chat with brewer Chris Sellers about his journey from poli-sci to agricultural and local product advocacy among the hop bines.

Speaking of growing things, young artists are budding along with their creative parents at A.P.E Gallery. New exhibit “Imaginary Friends" is a collaborative project of 11 artist parents with their children with works that span the small to the interactable, and even video projects, in their ongoing question of how to maintain one’s craft with and after kids. We crash their installation process, getting a glimpse of what the public might see at their opening tonight.

And musician, artist, and folklorist Mica Farias Gomez joined us for one of our Green River Festival pop-ups this past weekend. We hear the sounds of her incredible sonic journey into her native Argentina and across South America, talk with her and co-conspirator Manuel Uriona about their connections to Double Edge Theater, and the liberation we’re all seeking.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith