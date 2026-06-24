Four Star Farm, 'Imaginary Friends' at A.P.E., music with Mica Far
We head to Northfield where a farm segued into beer-making, while supplying a much needed crop for the northeast. Four Star Farm has been growing hops of various varieties well before they conjured up their own brewery, and we chat with brewer Chris Sellers about his journey from poli-sci to agricultural and local product advocacy among the hop bines.
Speaking of growing things, young artists are budding along with their creative parents at A.P.E Gallery. New exhibit “Imaginary Friends" is a collaborative project of 11 artist parents with their children with works that span the small to the interactable, and even video projects, in their ongoing question of how to maintain one’s craft with and after kids. We crash their installation process, getting a glimpse of what the public might see at their opening tonight.
And musician, artist, and folklorist Mica Farias Gomez joined us for one of our Green River Festival pop-ups this past weekend. We hear the sounds of her incredible sonic journey into her native Argentina and across South America, talk with her and co-conspirator Manuel Uriona about their connections to Double Edge Theater, and the liberation we’re all seeking.