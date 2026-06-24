Four Star Farm, 'Imaginary Friends' at A.P.E., music with Mica Far

We head to Northfield where a farm segued into beer-making, while supplying a much needed crop for the northeast. Four Star Farm has been growing hops of various varieties well before they conjured up their own brewery, and we chat with brewer Chris Sellers about his journey from poli-sci to agricultural and local product advocacy among the hop bines.

Speaking of growing things, young artists are budding along with their creative parents at A.P.E Gallery. New exhibit “ Imaginary Friends " is a collaborative project of 11 artist parents with their children with works that span the small to the interactable, and even video projects, in their ongoing question of how to maintain one’s craft with and after kids. We crash their installation process, getting a glimpse of what the public might see at their opening tonight.