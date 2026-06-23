© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Valley Arts Mentors, Book More Women festival initiative

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to Holyoke Media to tour the exhibit "Revolutionary Artstories."
1 of 1  — PXL_20260604_210438371.jpg
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to Holyoke Media to tour the exhibit "Revolutionary Artstories."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We head to a fresh exhibit in Holyoke that’s exploring the 250th anniversary of this nation by helping newer artists explore their craft with help from more experienced artists in the area. Valley Arts Mentors branched out of Piti Theater, but has since grown to encompass many ways that we all tell stories, including visual arts. This year’s cohort of mentors and mentees have recently opened an exhibit, “Revolutionary Artstories: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Equity,” which we explore along with the artists who’ve made the work on display.

The Green River Festival happened this past weekend, but if you think about festivals you've been to, how are their lineups looking in terms of gender diversity? Book More Women is an upcoming, soon-to-be non-profit that started as an Instagram project and has evolved into a full on movement in which the Green River Festival has partnered. We speak with founder Abbey Carbonneau about starting the organization, what her data has shown so far, and the struggles of getting other organizations to recognize their blind spots.

Plus, after running around all weekend, we get to talk a little bit about our highlights from the festival as well.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSHISTORYCOMMUNITY ACTIONFESTIVALSMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith