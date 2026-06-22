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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

LIVE from the Green River Festival!!!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:33 PM EDT
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Filipina rapper Ruby Ibarra joins The Fabulous 413 for a special live broadcast at the Green River Festival.
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Filipina rapper Ruby Ibarra joins The Fabulous 413 for a special live broadcast at the Green River Festival.
Lex Edwards / NEPM
Musician Sunny War joins The Fabulous 413 for a special live broadcast for the Green River Festival.
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Musician Sunny War joins The Fabulous 413 for a special live broadcast for the Green River Festival.
Lex Edwards / NEPM
Blues artist Swamp Dogg joins The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast at the Green River Festival.
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Blues artist Swamp Dogg joins The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast at the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413 smiles at the camera at the Green River Festival.
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Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413 smiles at the camera at the Green River Festival.
Lex Edwards / NEPM
Monte Belmonte of The Fabulous 413 speaks to the crowd at Green River Festival.
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Monte Belmonte of The Fabulous 413 speaks to the crowd at Green River Festival.
Lex Edwards / NEPM

Today is a day to celebrate both freedom and music, because it’s not only Juneteenth, but it’s also the first day of the Green River Festival!

So we’re combining those two things for a live broadcast straight from the Main Stage at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

In addition to a celebration of freedom for all, we hear insights and music from some of the amazing artists performing as part of the this year’s line up. We're joined by last year’s NPR Tiny Desk winner, Ruby Ibarra, whose got ties to one of rock’s godmothers locally and internationally, June Millington.

We also get the musical legacy of Swamp Dogg, who has created and produced music of too many genres to mention, and whose influence reaches into many other artistic arenas as well.

Plus, we reunite with the heartfelt lyrics and intrepid finger-picking of one of the first guests this show ever had, Sunny War.

And we’ll give you a quick history of the holiday we’re all celebrating today as well.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSMUSICLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith