LIVE from the Green River Festival!!!

Today is a day to celebrate both freedom and music, because it’s not only Juneteenth, but it’s also the first day of the Green River Festival!

So we’re combining those two things for a live broadcast straight from the Main Stage at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

In addition to a celebration of freedom for all, we hear insights and music from some of the amazing artists performing as part of the this year’s line up. We're joined by last year’s NPR Tiny Desk winner, Ruby Ibarra, whose got ties to one of rock’s godmothers locally and internationally, June Millington.

We also get the musical legacy of Swamp Dogg, who has created and produced music of too many genres to mention, and whose influence reaches into many other artistic arenas as well.

Plus, we reunite with the heartfelt lyrics and intrepid finger-picking of one of the first guests this show ever had, Sunny War.

And we’ll give you a quick history of the holiday we’re all celebrating today as well.

