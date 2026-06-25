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The Fabulous 413

Hilltown 6 pottery, Amherst Survival Center, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
1 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we are getting people together for artistic endeavors, no matter how harrowing it may be.

We head to Westhampton where one of the many studios that is part of the pottery collective, the Hilltown 6, lies nestled by a waterfall. The artists who comprise the group are hosting a workshop in Easthampton this weekend and opening up their respective workplaces for a tour later in July. Potters Sam Taylor and Robbie Heidinger meet us to talk about the ceramics scene of western Mass. and more.

In Amherst just outside of the UMass campus is an important lifeline to folx of Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The Amherst Survival Center is much more than just a food pantry as they address the growing needs of the public. We get a tour of their daily work with Director Carleen Basler to hear a bit of how their services have changed and learn how you can support them at a benefit concert this weekend.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, knows we might be a bit stressed out by language sometimes, especially with a deeper look at “wrack” with a “w” versus “rack” without one, and how their meanings are kinda tied together.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERHUNGERFOODPOVERTY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith