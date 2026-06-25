Hilltown 6 pottery, Amherst Survival Center, Word Nerd

Today we are getting people together for artistic endeavors, no matter how harrowing it may be.

We head to Westhampton where one of the many studios that is part of the pottery collective, the Hilltown 6 , lies nestled by a waterfall. The artists who comprise the group are hosting a workshop in Easthampton this weekend and opening up their respective workplaces for a tour later in July. Potters Sam Taylor and Robbie Heidinger meet us to talk about the ceramics scene of western Mass. and more.

In Amherst just outside of the UMass campus is an important lifeline to folx of Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The Amherst Survival Center is much more than just a food pantry as they address the growing needs of the public. We get a tour of their daily work with Director Carleen Basler to hear a bit of how their services have changed and learn how you can support them at a benefit concert this weekend.