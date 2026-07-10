Music with Levyosn, Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival, Rep. McGovern

‘Tis the time of the season for festivals, and Hampden and Hampshire Counties are inviting folx to get out in the sun and get some music along with their vitamin D.

We hear about this year’s Yidstock , bringing the newest innovative Yiddish music to Amherst. Starting today, the four-day festival features seven concerts, workshops, talks, and special tours all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture. We hear one of the bands joining that lineup, Levyosn .

Just down the block from us, the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is also taking place this weekend, returning to its original location in Court Square. The festival is more than just the world renowned acts that play, however, so we crash a workshop being led by Zikina at the Community Music School in Springfield and learn how Blues to Green is incorporating those students into this year’s line up.