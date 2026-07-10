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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Levyosn, Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:41 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 hears live music from Levyosn before they head to Yidstock at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst.
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The Fabulous 413 hears live music from Levyosn before they head to Yidstock at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 crashes a workshop lead by band Zikina ahead of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
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The Fabulous 413 crashes a workshop lead by band Zikina ahead of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
3 of 3  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

‘Tis the time of the season for festivals, and Hampden and Hampshire Counties are inviting folx to get out in the sun and get some music along with their vitamin D.

We hear about this year’s Yidstock, bringing the newest innovative Yiddish music to Amherst. Starting today, the four-day festival features seven concerts, workshops, talks, and special tours all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture. We hear one of the bands joining that lineup, Levyosn.

Just down the block from us, the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is also taking place this weekend, returning to its original location in Court Square. The festival is more than just the world renowned acts that play, however, so we crash a workshop being led by Zikina at the Community Music School in Springfield and learn how Blues to Green is incorporating those students into this year’s line up.

And, in our weekly conversation with Rep. Jim McGovern, we find the congressman up to his knees in cheese curds in Wisconsin and get his take on our on-again, off-again war with Iran, Graham Platner dropping out of his senatorial bid in Maine, and a pile of listener questions.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFESTIVALSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSJAZZ & WORLD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith