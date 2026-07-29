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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Bang on a Can Loud Weekend!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:32 PM EDT
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Pianist Karl Larson joins The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast from MASS MoCA for Bang on a Can Loud Weekend.
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Pianist Karl Larson joins The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast from MASS MoCA for Bang on a Can Loud Weekend.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Composer Shelley Washington joins The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast from MASS MoCA ahead of Bang on a Can's Loud Weekend.
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Composer Shelley Washington joins The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast from MASS MoCA ahead of Bang on a Can's Loud Weekend.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Band on a Can co-founder Julia Wolfe talks to The Fabulous 413 ahead of the 2026 Loud Weekend at MASS MoCA.
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Band on a Can co-founder Julia Wolfe talks to The Fabulous 413 ahead of the 2026 Loud Weekend at MASS MoCA.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

It’s the time of year when an intrepid trio of musicians and composers invite other adventurous writers and players of music to the northern Berkshires for weeks of intense creation and communion.

Bang on a Can’s Loud Weekend starts July 30 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, the culmination of their summer workshop for young musicians to attend weeks of intense study. Each year the festival brings those fellows that have been living and creating together onto the many stages of the museum to showcase works they've built throughout that time, along with luminaries of music composition and performance from all over the world.

We chat with Bang on a Can and festival co-founder Julia Wolfe about this year's group of fellows and the works that she and her co-founders will perform over the course of the festival’s three days. And we talk with workshop alums and beyond, Shelley Washington and Karl Larson – both of whom will perform at this year’s festival – about their time in the program and how it’s influenced their work and performances in the intervening years.

Plus, we get to listen in on the rehearsal of one of the festival’s spotlight compositions from Bang on a Can all star Ken Thompson, “We Stay the Same”, and a preview of the haunting "Ghost Song" performed by Karl Larson, both of which will premiere this weekend.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSMUSICLive Music SessionsVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith