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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

We the Land conference, cafe Violet, Word Nerd on jazz

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to newly opened cafe Violet in South Hadley.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260727_143733852.jpg
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to newly opened cafe Violet in South Hadley.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to newly opened cafe Violet in South Hadley.
2 of 2  — PXL_20260727_143846955.jpg
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to newly opened cafe Violet in South Hadley.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today is all about zippy energy, including the energy given from the land and by growing things in it. The 2nd annual We The Land conference is bringing together Black and Brown farmers to Smith College to talk about their journeys and share information. We speak with two of the organizers, Mandana Boushee and Shingai Kagunda, about the importance of building this collective on farming, and the connections those communities have to land, especially in the Northeast.

We also head to a brand new community hang out space in South Hadley. Violet is offering coffee, small plates, wine, beer and more to a crowd that may already be familiar with its sister space, Blue Door Gatherings in Holyoke. We speak with the chef behind both businesses, Laura Bowman, to learn more about her vision for each..

And, with one of New England’s most iconic festivals happening this weekend, our interim Word Nerd and year-round Jazz à la Mode host, Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski, explores the definition of jazz, its incredibly American origins, and the shifts in cultural landscape that have led to its position today.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERJAZZ & WORLDHISTORYMUSICFOODCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURECOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith