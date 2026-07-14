Windrow Farm, author Samuel Galen Ng, Mr. Universe

Today we are very much à la minute.

In Conway, we get to meet one of our most innovative farmers of an oft ignored crop. Windrow Farm is growing hay in Conway across several tens of acres, none of which are specifically belonging to the farm itself. We speak with farmer Jae Silverman about the importance of hay to the area, how he came to this particular business model and more.

This past week the issue of lynching has once again re-entered public conversation, and we speak with Smith College professor Samuel Galen Ng who has recently published a new book looking at the ways the Black community has protested and raised awareness about these tragedies, “ Assemblies of Sorrow .”