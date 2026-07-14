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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Windrow Farm, author Samuel Galen Ng, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 14, 2026 at 10:37 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 interviews Smith College professor Samuel Galen Ng about his book, "Assemblies of Sorrow."
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The Fabulous 413 interviews Smith College professor Samuel Galen Ng about his book, "Assemblies of Sorrow."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Today we are very much à la minute.

In Conway, we get to meet one of our most innovative farmers of an oft ignored crop. Windrow Farm is growing hay in Conway across several tens of acres, none of which are specifically belonging to the farm itself. We speak with farmer Jae Silverman about the importance of hay to the area, how he came to this particular business model and more.

This past week the issue of lynching has once again re-entered public conversation, and we speak with Smith College professor Samuel Galen Ng who has recently published a new book looking at the ways the Black community has protested and raised awareness about these tragedies, “Assemblies of Sorrow.”

And, when a star gets hungry, what does it eat? Turns out it’s the planets that are nearby, and Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, introduces us to a nearby system that, with its star and brown dwarf, may be able to show us what’ll happen when we become a tasty morsel for our own star.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSHISTORYRACEBIASVIOLENCEMr. UniverseSCIENCECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith