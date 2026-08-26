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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

State Rep. candidate Lora Wondolowski, 4th annual Latino Arts Festival, North Hadley Chili Pepper Co.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 26, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT
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Bomba de Aqui will will perform at Springfield Museums' Latino Arts Festival on Friday, Aug. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
From left, Greenfield City Councilor Lora Wondolowski and Corrine Coryat, a WNEU law student and former chief of staff to Rep. Natalie Blais, who resigned earlier this year. Wondolowski and Coryat are vying for the 1st Franklin District seat which remains empty after Blais departure.
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From left, Greenfield City Councilor Lora Wondolowski and Corrine Coryat, a WNEU law student and former chief of staff to Rep. Natalie Blais, who resigned earlier this year. Wondolowski and Coryat are vying for the 1st Franklin District seat which remains empty after Blais departure.
Courtesy / Respective campaign websites

Today we continue to meet the folx appearing on the primary ballots this on Sep. 1 with the second candidate for the first Franklin State Rep. seat.

Lora Wondolowski is well known to those in Greenfield as she’s currently City Council president. We speak with her about the connections between her non-profit service origins and running municipalities, the biases that erupt in a political race like this, the changes she’s seen in the area over her years in Franklin County, and much more.

Springfield Museums hosts the 4th annual Latino Arts Festival on Aug. 28, and Ariana Curtis, curator of Latinx Studies at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, will give a lecture on this subject as part of the festivities. We talk about her work in the national museum and how her youth in the 413 has helped shape her curation practice.

And, Hadley heats up with hot peppers at Kushi Farm and the North Hadley Chili Pepper Company. We head to their plot to learn the history and legacy of their family’s relationship with the land, and the pivot to hot peppers and hot pepper jelly with owner Matthew Kushi.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith