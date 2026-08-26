State Rep. candidate Lora Wondolowski, 4th annual Latino Arts Festival, North Hadley Chili Pepper Co.

Today we continue to meet the folx appearing on the primary ballots this on Sep. 1 with the second candidate for the first Franklin State Rep. seat.

Lora Wondolowski is well known to those in Greenfield as she’s currently City Council president. We speak with her about the connections between her non-profit service origins and running municipalities, the biases that erupt in a political race like this, the changes she’s seen in the area over her years in Franklin County, and much more.

Springfield Museums hosts the 4th annual Latino Arts Festival on Aug. 28, and Ariana Curtis, curator of Latinx Studies at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, will give a lecture on this subject as part of the festivities. We talk about her work in the national museum and how her youth in the 413 has helped shape her curation practice.