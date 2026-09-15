Historic Northampton Plays in Place, Mr. Universe

Starting this weekend in Northampton, you can get up close and personal with the history of the so-called Paradise City with the new production from Historic Northampton’s Plays in Place. “ The Hull/Hawley Plays ” are taking a close look at two known figures in the city, Bathsheba Hull and Joseph Hawley, and the impacts they had on the city of their time. We speak with Director Brianna Sloane and actor Trenda Loftin about the importance of these figures, including the research that had to go into the work and the many historical connections that performances like this can build within the community of the present.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of the 5 college consortium and Kainaat studios, connects the current administration’s re-naming spree to the moon and a recent development in the ongoing pursuit of dark matter. We explore possible discoveries and why it’s exciting, the difference between the facilities that can detect it, the connections to WIMPS, or weakly interacting massive particles, and more.