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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Historic Northampton Plays in Place, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
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"The Hull/Hawley Plays" are the latest installments of Historic Northampton's Plays in Place series.
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"The Hull/Hawley Plays" are the latest installments of Historic Northampton's Plays in Place series.
Courtesy / Historic Northampton
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
2 of 3  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Starting this weekend in Northampton, you can get up close and personal with the history of the so-called Paradise City with the new production from Historic Northampton’s Plays in Place. “The Hull/Hawley Plays” are taking a close look at two known figures in the city, Bathsheba Hull and Joseph Hawley, and the impacts they had on the city of their time. We speak with Director Brianna Sloane and actor Trenda Loftin about the importance of these figures, including the research that had to go into the work and the many historical connections that performances like this can build within the community of the present.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of the 5 college consortium and Kainaat studios, connects the current administration’s re-naming spree to the moon and a recent development in the ongoing pursuit of dark matter. We explore possible discoveries and why it’s exciting, the difference between the facilities that can detect it, the connections to WIMPS, or weakly interacting massive particles, and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYRACEMr. UniverseSCIENCETHEATEREVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith