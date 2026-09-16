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The Fabulous 413

Legendary singer Bettye LaVette, Astronauts for America with Cady Coleman

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:24 PM EDT
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Legendary singer Bettye LaVette visits The Iron Horse Sep. 15, 2026.
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Legendary singer Bettye LaVette visits The Iron Horse Sep. 15, 2026.
Bettye LaVette via Facebook

For Constitution Day, the SBS Democracy Project at UMass is hosting a wide array of talks and workshops to engage folx with our democratic process. And what does that have to do with astronauts you might ask? It turns out that over 100 astronauts have banded together to start a nonprofit that seeks to specifically defend the constitution, Astronauts for America. We hear from UMass grad and astronaut Cady Coleman and Jamie Rowen of the Democracy Project to learn about this series and the national importance of bringing non-politicians into political discussion.

And on Sep.16, a woman who’s had an incredibly storied life in music is bringing her powerful voice to an intimate night of song at The Iron Horse stage. Bettye LaVette has been singing since she was 16 alongside a number of Motown greats, but she only started garnering attention and accolades in the 21st century. We chat with her about her latest album, “Worthy,” her incredible memoir, and all that she’s learned in the past 6 decades of performance, which you can enjoy yourself in Northampton.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICEVENTSSCIENCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith