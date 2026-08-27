U.S. Senate candidate Seth Moulton, Latino Arts Festival, Word Nerd

Today we meet the candidate challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey on Sep.1, Seth Moulton , who is no stranger to politics as he’s been a U.S. representative for 6 terms. We get to talk with the physics degree-holding veteran about technology in the legislative branch, his views on healthcare, his critiques of the Democratic Party, the work he’s done over those 12 years in congress, and other important issues in this upcoming senatorial battle.

On Aug. 28, the Springfield Museums are celebrating one of the largest populations of Springfield. The 4th annual Latino Arts Festival is a culmination of culture with art, music, food and more. Mi Museo Chair Lydia Martinez-Alvarez joins us to talk about this new tradition in the ‘City of Firsts’ and how everyone can come together to celebrate for free this Friday.