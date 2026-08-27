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The Fabulous 413

U.S. Senate candidate Seth Moulton, Latino Arts Festival, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 27, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT
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Massachusetts U.S Representative Seth Moulton during a campaign appearance in Holyoke.
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Massachusetts U.S Representative Seth Moulton during a campaign appearance in Holyoke.
Adam Frenier / NEPM
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Today we meet the candidate challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey on Sep.1, Seth Moulton, who is no stranger to politics as he’s been a U.S. representative for 6 terms. We get to talk with the physics degree-holding veteran about technology in the legislative branch, his views on healthcare, his critiques of the Democratic Party, the work he’s done over those 12 years in congress, and other important issues in this upcoming senatorial battle.

On Aug. 28, the Springfield Museums are celebrating one of the largest populations of Springfield. The 4th annual Latino Arts Festival is a culmination of culture with art, music, food and more. Mi Museo Chair Lydia Martinez-Alvarez joins us to talk about this new tradition in the ‘City of Firsts’ and how everyone can come together to celebrate for free this Friday.

And, our summertime interim Word Nerd, NEPM Jazz à la Mode host and Merriam-Webster Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski, takes us through the ways English’s roots seep through a number of words to create a whole new phrase that is distinctly ours with folk etymology.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSEVENTSMERRIAM-WEBSTERWord NerdHISTORYGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith