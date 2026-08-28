Arcadia Folk Festival, punk icon Laura Jane Grace, Rep. McGovern

Arcadia Folk Festival happens this weekend bringing a slew of incredible artists to 700 acres of conservation land in Easthampton for a gathering that has proven itself super sustainable and impactful. We head to the trails where the stages will be situated for the now sold out festival, to take in the sounds of nature with festival founder and organizer Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds , and sanctuary Manager MJ Rappaport.

Tonight in Northampton, someone who’s become a punk music icon is playing her second show at The Iron Horse this evening. Laura Jane Grace has always had a way of making songs that say something about the moments we are all living in. We get a chance to gush over her catalog and explore her ever evolving artistic process.