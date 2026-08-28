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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Arcadia Folk Festival, punk icon Laura Jane Grace, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 tours Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary with Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds and sanctuary Manager MJ Rappaport ahead of the Arcadia Folk Festival.
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The Fabulous 413 tours Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary with Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds and sanctuary Manager MJ Rappaport ahead of the Arcadia Folk Festival.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

Arcadia Folk Festival happens this weekend bringing a slew of incredible artists to 700 acres of conservation land in Easthampton for a gathering that has proven itself super sustainable and impactful. We head to the trails where the stages will be situated for the now sold out festival, to take in the sounds of nature with festival founder and organizer Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds, and sanctuary Manager MJ Rappaport.

Tonight in Northampton, someone who’s become a punk music icon is playing her second show at The Iron Horse this evening. Laura Jane Grace has always had a way of making songs that say something about the moments we are all living in. We get a chance to gush over her catalog and explore her ever evolving artistic process.

And Congressman Jim McGovern is currently on his farm tour im western Mass. which makes him more philosophical about the role that agriculture plays in our lives and his own role as legislator. He also finds time to applaud the Bernardston Fire Department, the Meta settlement, Dolly Parton’s legacy and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSMUSICEVENTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovern
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith