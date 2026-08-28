Iconic drag queen Sasha Velour, Sen. Ed Markey, comedian Jay Jurden
We connect with another candidate making an appearance on the primary ballot this Tuesday, incumbent Senator Ed Markey. He speaks about his pursuit of Medicare for all, campaign finance, and AI. We also get to hear his take on the age-old issue that keeps being raised, the future for bipartisan legislation, and the origins of his distinctive accent.
In North Adams, a hilarious multi-hyphenate is taking the stage at MASS MoCA this weekend. Jay Jurden’s star is rising, and we talk with him about the appeal of comedy and his many writing credits. Plus, we learn how his southern roots have influenced his latest special “Yes Ma’am,” and whose laughter it feels best to earn.
And just next door at the ‘62 Center at Williams College, a history of playing with gender and space in the latest work of Sasha Velour, titled “Travesty” on Aug. 29. The RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner talks with us about her comic and graphics origins, the importance of teaching history, her own history with drag and more.