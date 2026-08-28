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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Iconic drag queen Sasha Velour, Sen. Ed Markey, comedian Jay Jurden

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour.
Courtesy of artist
The Fabulous 413 speaks to comedian Jay Jurden.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to comedian Jay Jurden.
Courtesy / Jason Rogers
Senator Ed Markey Speaking at Logan International Airport in Boston.
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Senator Ed Markey Speaking at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Basil Pursley / Screenshot

We connect with another candidate making an appearance on the primary ballot this Tuesday, incumbent Senator Ed Markey. He speaks about his pursuit of Medicare for all, campaign finance, and AI. We also get to hear his take on the age-old issue that keeps being raised, the future for bipartisan legislation, and the origins of his distinctive accent.

In North Adams, a hilarious multi-hyphenate is taking the stage at MASS MoCA this weekend. Jay Jurden’s star is rising, and we talk with him about the appeal of comedy and his many writing credits. Plus, we learn how his southern roots have influenced his latest special “Yes Ma’am,” and whose laughter it feels best to earn.

And just next door at the ‘62 Center at Williams College, a history of playing with gender and space in the latest work of Sasha Velour, titled “Travesty” on Aug. 29. The RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner talks with us about her comic and graphics origins, the importance of teaching history, her own history with drag and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONSTHEATEREVENTSLGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith