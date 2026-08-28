Iconic drag queen Sasha Velour, Sen. Ed Markey, comedian Jay Jurden

We connect with another candidate making an appearance on the primary ballot this Tuesday, incumbent Senator Ed Markey . He speaks about his pursuit of Medicare for all, campaign finance, and AI. We also get to hear his take on the age-old issue that keeps being raised, the future for bipartisan legislation, and the origins of his distinctive accent.

In North Adams, a hilarious multi-hyphenate is taking the stage at MASS MoCA this weekend. Jay Jurden ’s star is rising, and we talk with him about the appeal of comedy and his many writing credits. Plus, we learn how his southern roots have influenced his latest special “Yes Ma’am,” and whose laughter it feels best to earn.