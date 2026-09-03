Roaming Farm, music with Larry and Joe, Word Nerd

Today is full of wanderlust.

We head to the fields to see where the highland cows venture in South Deerfield at Roaming Farm . There we meet co-owner Julie Chalfant who talks about her family’s journey to cattle raising on their 75 acres, the challenges they face with their unbelievably cute cows, including the impact of climate change, and how important local beef has been to the community.

We get an impromptu Live Music Wednesday from harp and guitar duo Larry and Joe , who will bring their multi-American sounds to the Parlor Room in Northampton tonight. We get a small update on the changes to their music since we last saw them at the Green River Festival for llanera legend Larry Bellorín and Grammy-nominated Joe Troop.