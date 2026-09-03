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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Roaming Farm, music with Larry and Joe, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 3, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
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Peter Sokolawski, at center, with Monte Belmonte at left and Kaliis Smith at right of The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — Peter Sokolowski (center) and the Fab 413 hosts
Peter Sokolowski, at center, with Monte Belmonte at left and Kaliis Smith at right of The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today is full of wanderlust.

We head to the fields to see where the highland cows venture in South Deerfield at Roaming Farm. There we meet co-owner Julie Chalfant who talks about her family’s journey to cattle raising on their 75 acres, the challenges they face with their unbelievably cute cows, including the impact of climate change, and how important local beef has been to the community.

We get an impromptu Live Music Wednesday from harp and guitar duo Larry and Joe, who will bring their multi-American sounds to the Parlor Room in Northampton tonight. We get a small update on the changes to their music since we last saw them at the Green River Festival for llanera legend Larry Bellorín and Grammy-nominated Joe Troop.

Plus, summertime funtime interim Word Nerd, Merriam-Webster Editor-at-Large and Jazz à la Mode host Peter Sokolowski, shows us one of the precursors to the dictionary’s digital age with a whole set of definitions organized backwards and learn about how that keys into the ways we now search for words on their website.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdMUSICLive Music SessionsMERRIAM-WEBSTERHISTORYEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith