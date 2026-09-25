Author-illustrators Tony DiTerlizzi & Jeff Kinney, live music with Rogê, Rep. McGovern

Today we have good stories, good music, and good fights.

NYT best selling author and illustrators Tony DiTerlizzi and Jeff Kinney both have new books for your littler ones each dealing with a touch of the spooky. DiTerlizzi’s “ The Wump ” sees a middle school student’s inner demons suddenly become outer ones, and Kinney’s “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2” expands from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. We talk with both about their work and upcoming event on Oct. 8 at the Academy of Music celebrate.

And live music with Brazilian musician Rogê , who’ll bring his unique blend of samba, soul, bossa nova, and funk to our studios before you can see him in person at the Parlor Room Sep. 24. We get a chance to learn about the driving forces behind his move to the U.S. and the evolution of his last few albums.