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The Fabulous 413

Author-illustrators Tony DiTerlizzi & Jeff Kinney, live music with Rogê, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:54 AM EDT
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Rogê joins The Fabulou 413 for a Live Music Session.
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Rogê joins The Fabulou 413 for a Live Music Session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
"Wimpy & Wumpy" event celebrates new releases from author-illustrators Tony DiTerlizzi and Jeff Kinney.
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"Wimpy & Wumpy" event celebrates new releases from author-illustrators Tony DiTerlizzi and Jeff Kinney.
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Today we have good stories, good music, and good fights.

NYT best selling author and illustrators Tony DiTerlizzi and Jeff Kinney both have new books for your littler ones each dealing with a touch of the spooky. DiTerlizzi’s “The Wump” sees a middle school student’s inner demons suddenly become outer ones, and Kinney’s “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2” expands from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. We talk with both about their work and upcoming event on Oct. 8 at the Academy of Music celebrate.

And live music with Brazilian musician Rogê, who’ll bring his unique blend of samba, soul, bossa nova, and funk to our studios before you can see him in person at the Parlor Room Sep. 24. We get a chance to learn about the driving forces behind his move to the U.S. and the evolution of his last few albums.

And Congressman Jim McGovern is frustrated amidst this latest congressional break, especially considering the current visit and talks with China, Trump’s latest barrage of vitriol, and the needed momentum to support his latest legislation intending to feed and support some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSICEVENTSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith