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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Fern Valley Farm, Jacob's Pillow fall season, Quabbin Reservoir debate

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:14 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Fern Valley Farm.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260928_152546060.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Fern Valley Farm.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass.
2 of 2  — Quabbin Reservoir
In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass.
Clif Read/AP / Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation

We’re heading to Wilbraham where a turn off the main road brings wondrous vistas and copious amounts of locally grown fruit. Fern Valley Farm is nearing its 10th year of bringing bucolic views and tree fruits of all sorts to the area, and we talk with the family that brought it back from disrepair, Dan and Brooke Fernandes, to learn more about the trees and varieties they’re raising and the community that’s sprouted up in their newest venture, Fern Valley Market.

Plus, just because the summer season is over doesn’t mean that Jacob’s Pillow is ending their presentations of dance and dance innovators for western Mass. and the world. They’re about to launch their 2nd ever fall season, and their incubator program The Pillow Lab is celebrating its 10th anniversary! We speak with Executive Director Pam Tatge about the lessons learned from last year and who will grace their stage in this one, as well as the impact having dedicated space to create can make for up and coming choreographers.

And the Quabbin Reservoir remains an important source of water… for folx who don’t live in western Massachusetts. And recently the Mass. Water Resources Authority (MWRA) has requested 20 million more gallons of water from the reservoir a day even in this time of statewide drought. We talk to the former director of the Water Supply Citizens Advisory Committee to the MWRA, Lexi Dewey, about the public hearing on this matter happening Sep. 30, and the possible results of drawing from the reservoir while it is at record lows.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREDANCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSENVIRONMENTCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURECLIMATE CHANGEEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith