Music with Água de Moringa, Concora CT Choral Artists, Fun Sized Art Festival

Singers are coming up from Connecticut to sing for the planet, which is an incredible over simplification of what will happen when Concora arrives in Florence. “A Passion for the Planet" , a homegrown oratorio by Amherst composer Geoffrey Hudson, blends scientific prose, poetry, and sacred texts to advocate for change and build a vibrant future. We meet the composer as well as soprano Alisa Pearson and learn how you can not only see this work, but participate in it as well.

A bit further south is the homeland of Choro which gets a week-long celebration and workshop here in western New England. This year Choro Camp has brought the ensemble Água de Moringa to help teach American enthusiasts in the form and perform for the public as well. We hear the group for Live Music Friday before you can enjoy them in person this Sep. 27, also at Bombyx.