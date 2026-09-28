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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Água de Moringa, Concora CT Choral Artists, Fun Sized Art Festival

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:57 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Fun Sized Art Festival organizers Kim Carlino and Michael Crigler.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Fun Sized Art Festival organizers Kim Carlino and Michael Crigler.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Água de Moringa joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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Água de Moringa joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Singers are coming up from Connecticut to sing for the planet, which is an incredible over simplification of what will happen when Concora arrives in Florence.“A Passion for the Planet", a homegrown oratorio by Amherst composer Geoffrey Hudson, blends scientific prose, poetry, and sacred texts to advocate for change and build a vibrant future. We meet the composer as well as soprano Alisa Pearson and learn how you can not only see this work, but participate in it as well.

A bit further south is the homeland of Choro which gets a week-long celebration and workshop here in western New England. This yearChoro Camp has brought the ensembleÁgua de Moringa to help teach American enthusiasts in the form and perform for the public as well. We hear the group for Live Music Friday before you can enjoy them in person this Sep. 27, also at Bombyx.

And all over Northampton, artists have hidden small artwork for the public to discover as they engage with the city. TheFun Sized Art Festival is part celebration, part scavenger hunt, all about connecting the artists of this area with you and the city itself. We meet organizers Kim Carlino and Michael Crigler on the streets to find some art and talk about this creative integration.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSLive Music SessionsMUSICFESTIVALSCOMMUNITY ACTIONEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith