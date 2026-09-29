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The Fabulous 413

Filmmaker Boots Riley, International Translation Day, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:03 AM EDT
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Boots Riley visits Amherst for film discussion and screenings of "I Love Boosters."
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Boots Riley visits Amherst for film discussion and screenings of "I Love Boosters."
Courtesy
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Musician, writer, film and TV producer Boots Riley is headed to Amherst for a talk at UMass and a double showing of his movie I Love Boosters” at Amherst Cinema. But his latest work is just the tip of the creative iceberg that started with rallies and hip hop group The Coup with has several forays onscreen as well. We sit with the raconteur to talk about his activist upbringing and leanings, the roots of his film style, and the visions onscreen that can unite us all.

UMass is also the home of the nation's only collegiate translation center, and Sep. 30 is International Translation Day. We bring in Edwin C. Gentzler Translation Center Director Regina Galasso to talk about the center and the projects they’re working on, their planned celebrations on Wednesday, and ways translation touches everyday life in the 413.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of UMass Amherst and Kainaat Studios, is celebrating the small science victories on UMass campus, how the Beppi Colombo spacecraft investigations are letting us know more about the planet closest to the sun, and how literate its surface of craters is.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESEVENTSLANGUAGESCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith