Filmmaker Boots Riley, International Translation Day, Mr. Universe

Musician, writer, film and TV producer Boots Riley is headed to Amherst for a talk at UMass and a double showing of his movie “ I Love Boosters ” at Amherst Cinema. But his latest work is just the tip of the creative iceberg that started with rallies and hip hop group The Coup with has several forays onscreen as well. We sit with the raconteur to talk about his activist upbringing and leanings, the roots of his film style, and the visions onscreen that can unite us all.

UMass is also the home of the nation's only collegiate translation center, and Sep. 30 is International Translation Day. We bring in Edwin C. Gentzler Translation Center Director Regina Galasso to talk about the center and the projects they’re working on, their planned celebrations on Wednesday, and ways translation touches everyday life in the 413.