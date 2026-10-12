Graphic novel 'The Machine is Broken,' storytellers Bomba de Aquí, The Barn at Lee

We dive into the pages of a brand new graphic novel that deals with struggles inside and out. "The Machine Is Broken" covers a number of hard topics in a technicolor landscape, and for all of its futuristic setting, it is very much a story of right now. We meet with author-illustrator Jared Sarnie to discuss this work and its pictorial narrative.

Mass Humanities honors its storytellers of the year next week. Among this year’s winners, dance and music company “Bomba de Aquí ,” has been teaching and exhibiting Bomba throughout the eastern seaboard, continuing a legacy that began in Puerto Rico and lives on 2 generations later in western Mass.. Founders Brendalíz Cepeda and Saul Peñalosa chat about what this award means for them and the ways they’re expanding their education of this artform.