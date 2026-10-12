Graphic novel 'The Machine is Broken,' storytellers Bomba de Aquí, The Barn at Lee
We dive into the pages of a brand new graphic novel that deals with struggles inside and out. "The Machine Is Broken" covers a number of hard topics in a technicolor landscape, and for all of its futuristic setting, it is very much a story of right now. We meet with author-illustrator Jared Sarnie to discuss this work and its pictorial narrative.
Mass Humanities honors its storytellers of the year next week. Among this year’s winners, dance and music company “Bomba de Aquí,” has been teaching and exhibiting Bomba throughout the eastern seaboard, continuing a legacy that began in Puerto Rico and lives on 2 generations later in western Mass.. Founders Brendalíz Cepeda and Saul Peñalosa chat about what this award means for them and the ways they’re expanding their education of this artform.
And The Barn at Lee is bringing “Real Estate” to life next weekend. The play focuses on two characters “who are constantly moving: moving houses, moving bodies, moving around their desires. Subtle and sexy, their story muses on the pleasure and plight of relocation.” We hear from some of the folx involved about this show and the spring residency it’s connected with.