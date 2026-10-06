Author Catherine Cliff, Shakes & Co., Mr. Universe

If we managed to look into a besmirched side character in a literary classic, how does that shifting of frame broaden our understanding of the original work? We discuss the new book, “ Miss Bates ,” with local author Catherine Cliff to explore the life of spinster Henrietta Bates from Jane Austen’s “Emma.” Along with NEPM Executive News Editor Elizabeth Román, we plumb the work and the perspective it gives both to women and class struggles.

Out west this weekend, the Berkshire Botanical Garden is hosting its annual Harvest Festival , and right at the center of that is a scarecrow contest. Shakespeare and Company’s production manager, Erica Johnson, is building an entry that will connect the season with the bard. We learn about her creation plus the campus’ upcoming Shakespeare Festival featuring 9 local school productions.