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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author Catherine Cliff, Shakes & Co., Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDT
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Shakespeare & Company's in-progress scarecrow to be entered in the Berkshire Botanical Garden's Harvest Festival.
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Shakespeare & Company's in-progress scarecrow to be entered in the Berkshire Botanical Garden's Harvest Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
2 of 2  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

If we managed to look into a besmirched side character in a literary classic, how does that shifting of frame broaden our understanding of the original work? We discuss the new book, Miss Bates,” with local author Catherine Cliff to explore the life of spinster Henrietta Bates from Jane Austen’s “Emma.” Along with NEPM Executive News Editor Elizabeth Román, we plumb the work and the perspective it gives both to women and class struggles.

Out west this weekend, the Berkshire Botanical Garden is hosting its annual Harvest Festival, and right at the center of that is a scarecrow contest. Shakespeare and Company’s production manager, Erica Johnson, is building an entry that will connect the season with the bard. We learn about her creation plus the campus’ upcoming Shakespeare Festival featuring 9 local school productions.

And Mr. Universe, professor Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, celebrates International Space Week by giving more insight to the crowding of satellites into earth’s orbits, and the troubling experiment of putting data centers in the skies as more communities object to them being terrestrial.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSMr. UniverseSCIENCETHEATERFESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith