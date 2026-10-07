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The Fabulous 413

Amethyst Farm, Bueno y Sano success story

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
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Amethyst Farm in Amherst, MA.
1 of 1  — Amethyst.png
Amethyst Farm in Amherst, MA.
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In Amherst, one location is creating a full spectrum of agricultural connections through partnerships and collaboration. Amethyst Farm is a lot of things, a working horse farm, a budding nut orchard, a produce farm, but at the core of this complex of land-workers is a look to ecology and biodiversity unlike what we’ve seen before. We meet owners and evolutionary biologists, Bernard and Patricia Brennan, and hear how their non-farm work has influenced their vision for what the land can become. We also meet some of the horses staying at the farm with equestrian trainer Mara Niefer, and hear about year 2 of Little Light Farm from Emmy Smella as we check out how these many facets of agriculture are woven together in this unique conjunction of functions.

And in Holyoke, a proverbial American dream is made real. We meet Xiomara Rosa, the new owner of the latest location for Bueno y Sano, and discover her family ties to the franchise, the lessons she had to learn before getting to open her own shop, the impact the business has had on her perspective and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREFOODBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith