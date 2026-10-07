Amethyst Farm, Bueno y Sano success story

In Amherst, one location is creating a full spectrum of agricultural connections through partnerships and collaboration. Amethyst Farm is a lot of things, a working horse farm, a budding nut orchard, a produce farm, but at the core of this complex of land-workers is a look to ecology and biodiversity unlike what we’ve seen before. We meet owners and evolutionary biologists, Bernard and Patricia Brennan, and hear how their non-farm work has influenced their vision for what the land can become. We also meet some of the horses staying at the farm with equestrian trainer Mara Niefer, and hear about year 2 of Little Light Farm from Emmy Smella as we check out how these many facets of agriculture are woven together in this unique conjunction of functions.

And in Holyoke, a proverbial American dream is made real. We meet Xiomara Rosa, the new owner of the latest location for Bueno y Sano , and discover her family ties to the franchise, the lessons she had to learn before getting to open her own shop, the impact the business has had on her perspective and more.