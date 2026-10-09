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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Kimaya Diggs, Eric Carle Museum, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 9, 2026 at 10:03 AM EDT
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Kimaya Diggs joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session.
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Kimaya Diggs joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits the Eric Carle Museum for their latest exhibit, "Eric Carle's Modernist Inspirations."
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The Fabulous 413 visits the Eric Carle Museum for their latest exhibit, "Eric Carle's Modernist Inspirations."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
3 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Friend of the show Kimaya Diggs has a brand new album out. “Green” shows a departure from norms and a whole lotta growth for the artist, and it culminates with an album release show at the Academy of Music in Northampton Oct. 10. We congratulate her in person with a live music session in our studios and an exploration of the changes this third recording lets us hear.

The Eric Carle Museum is exploring the work of its namesake through a wholly new lens that teaches your littles about art history at the same time. We get a tour through “Eric Carle’s Modernist Inspirations” with a new addition to their staff, Rebecca Claussen, get to see these works in context of other luminary work, then get to make some modernist art of our own, just like the cool kids.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, has some excellent archaic choice words for those who have wronged us. We learn new phrases for the villains in our lives through our dictionary in Springfield.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERMUSEUMSVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith