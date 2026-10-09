Music with Kimaya Diggs, Eric Carle Museum, Word Nerd

Friend of the show Kimaya Diggs has a brand new album out. “Green” shows a departure from norms and a whole lotta growth for the artist, and it culminates with an album release show at the Academy of Music in Northampton Oct. 10 . We congratulate her in person with a live music session in our studios and an exploration of the changes this third recording lets us hear.

The Eric Carle Museum is exploring the work of its namesake through a wholly new lens that teaches your littles about art history at the same time. We get a tour through “ Eric Carle’s Modernist Inspirations ” with a new addition to their staff, Rebecca Claussen, get to see these works in context of other luminary work, then get to make some modernist art of our own, just like the cool kids.