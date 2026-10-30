'A Happening VI,' Hardwick Winery, Rep. McGovern

We head to the east side of the Quabbin Reservoir, which means they’re not quite 413 (but they’re sorta us in spirit, those towns on the reservoir). Hardwick Vineyard & Winery is approaching 30 years of creating wine in the Baystate, broadening their scope from Mass.-grown grapes to involve more of the flavors that the state offers, and much more besides. We talk with founder John Samek and his crew about the location’s start and the many stages of growth they’ve experienced over the past 3 decades.

We also explore the Shea Theater’s transformation, for it is the time of year where the whole venue shifts into a set piece for a large-scale, thought-provoking immersive (and sometimes interactive) theater. “ A Happening VI: SALVAGE ” is happening this weekend, and we speak with members of Cloudgaze productions about this new iteration of their ongoing theatrical exploration, Taylor Graves and Ezekial Baskin.