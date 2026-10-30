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The Fabulous 413

'A Happening VI,' Hardwick Winery, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 30, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT
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"A Happening: SALVAGE" is at the Shea Theater on Oct. 30-31, 2026.
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"A Happening: SALVAGE" is at the Shea Theater on Oct. 30-31, 2026.
Courtesy / Cloudgaze Productions
2 of 2  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

We head to the east side of the Quabbin Reservoir, which means they’re not quite 413 (but they’re sorta us in spirit, those towns on the reservoir). Hardwick Vineyard & Winery is approaching 30 years of creating wine in the Baystate, broadening their scope from Mass.-grown grapes to involve more of the flavors that the state offers, and much more besides. We talk with founder John Samek and his crew about the location’s start and the many stages of growth they’ve experienced over the past 3 decades.

We also explore the Shea Theater’s transformation, for it is the time of year where the whole venue shifts into a set piece for a large-scale, thought-provoking immersive (and sometimes interactive) theater. “A Happening VI: SALVAGE” is happening this weekend, and we speak with members of Cloudgaze productions about this new iteration of their ongoing theatrical exploration, Taylor Graves and Ezekial Baskin.

And Congressman Jim McGovern is fresh from a convention on hunger at UMass, and he gives his take on Tuesday’s upcoming midterms, ballot question 3, recent developments in Brazil and Israel, and, of course, a few listener questions.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERMcGoverning with McGovernWINE & SPIRITSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith