McGovern on the midterms, The Rendezvous goes co-op, Clarkdale Fruit Farms on CiderDays

Change is afoot, because whatever shade you wanna call it, blue came out en force on Tuesday.

So of course, we’ve gotta get Congressman Jim McGovern’s opinion on the election results, and where he saw them. But, also we start looking at what his party needs to do with this power they’ve wrested back. We hear about some of the key issues that are on his radar including leadership in the party, the walking back of the Executive Branch’s bravado in the wake of the flip, and questions from constituents about the next steps.

And a Turners Falls cultural landmark is making a shift. The Rendezvous bar and lounge has just announced that it is becoming a worker-owned co-op . So we head up to Franklin County to hear the venue’s past, present, and future that the folx involved see, all in collaboration with the community and the staff to create a long lasting hub for the people.