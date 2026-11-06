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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

McGovern on the midterms, The Rendezvous goes co-op, Clarkdale Fruit Farms on CiderDays

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:32 AM EST
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1 of 1  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Change is afoot, because whatever shade you wanna call it, blue came out en force on Tuesday.

So of course, we’ve gotta get Congressman Jim McGovern’s opinion on the election results, and where he saw them. But, also we start looking at what his party needs to do with this power they’ve wrested back. We hear about some of the key issues that are on his radar including leadership in the party, the walking back of the Executive Branch’s bravado in the wake of the flip, and questions from constituents about the next steps.

And a Turners Falls cultural landmark is making a shift. The Rendezvous bar and lounge has just announced that it is becoming a worker-owned co-op. So we head up to Franklin County to hear the venue’s past, present, and future that the folx involved see, all in collaboration with the community and the staff to create a long lasting hub for the people.

Plus, as the best time of the year starts tomorrow, we have a Cider Days preview with juice from one of the bigger hubs for the Franklin County CiderDays festival, Clarkdale Fruit Farms. We taste under the tutelage of farmer Ben Clark.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCISA Local Hero SpotlightWINE & SPIRITSBUSINESS & ECONOMYELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith