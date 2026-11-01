Montague Soapbox Races, spooky local history, Wine Thunderdome

We head to Turners Falls where some of us are not defying gravity, but hoping it helps us and our relative need for speed. The 8th Montague Soapbox Races take place Nov. 1 with community built and first-law-of-physics-powered vehicles of all sorts and contortions. We speak with some of folx involved to hear how this event has made local impact.

Speaking of local impact, since it is the spooky times, it seems only right that we delve into a bit of local history of the witchy kind. We meet Al Weinberg of the Hadley Historical Society to hear the tales, both true and legend, of Half-Hanged Mary Webster, her unique story against the backdrop of New England witch trials, and her connections to other famous Websters we might know of an etymological bent. Plus, we hear a locally-grown song telling her tale from Adam Sweet.

And, the Tina Turner Wine Thunderdome returns to its State Street origins and increases its tasting panel by half as Emerson Stevens of importer Vineyard Road joins us along with NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams to explore similar expressions of terroir from two totally different hemispheres.