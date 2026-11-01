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The Fabulous 413

Montague Soapbox Races, spooky local history, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 1, 2026 at 9:34 PM EST
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The 8th annual Montague Soapbox Races feature homemade carts powered by gravity.
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The 8th annual Montague Soapbox Races feature homemade carts powered by gravity.
Zoë Fieldman / Submitted

We head to Turners Falls where some of us are not defying gravity, but hoping it helps us and our relative need for speed. The 8th Montague Soapbox Races take place Nov. 1 with community built and first-law-of-physics-powered vehicles of all sorts and contortions. We speak with some of folx involved to hear how this event has made local impact.

Speaking of local impact, since it is the spooky times, it seems only right that we delve into a bit of local history of the witchy kind. We meet Al Weinberg of the Hadley Historical Society to hear the tales, both true and legend, of Half-Hanged Mary Webster, her unique story against the backdrop of New England witch trials, and her connections to other famous Websters we might know of an etymological bent. Plus, we hear a locally-grown song telling her tale from Adam Sweet.

And, the Tina Turner Wine Thunderdome returns to its State Street origins and increases its tasting panel by half as Emerson Stevens of importer Vineyard Road joins us along with NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams to explore similar expressions of terroir from two totally different hemispheres.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONHISTORYWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith