Congressional candidate Nadia Milleron, ArtsHub of Western Mass, Mr. Universe

It’s Election Day tomorrow, and we finally stop getting weird hurtful ads on TV and in our mail.

But, it does mean that we do have one last day to introduce you to a candidate. So today, we sit down with the challenger for the Massachusetts 1st district’s congressional seat, Nadia Milleron . We talk with her about the differences between this contest and the last one she ran against sitting Congressman Richie Neal, her take on some of the ballot questions and more.

Justin Beatty returns to tout an organization that seeks to help artistic folx in our community. He’s a part of the ArtsHub of Western Mass , an online resource that is hosting a workshop this weekend to help local artists get found for more projects. We speak with him about how the ArtsHub works and some of the skills they’ll be sharing in Saturday’s class.