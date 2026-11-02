© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Congressional candidate Nadia Milleron, ArtsHub of Western Mass, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:34 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Independent candidate Nadia Milleron arrives at a televised debate with U.S. Representative Richard Neal and WWLP-TV in Chicopee, Mass on October 21, 2026.
1 of 2  — Milleron at neal debate.jpg
Independent candidate Nadia Milleron arrives at a televised debate with U.S. Representative Richard Neal and WWLP-TV in Chicopee, Mass on October 21, 2026.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
2 of 2  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

It’s Election Day tomorrow, and we finally stop getting weird hurtful ads on TV and in our mail.

But, it does mean that we do have one last day to introduce you to a candidate. So today, we sit down with the challenger for the Massachusetts 1st district’s congressional seat, Nadia Milleron. We talk with her about the differences between this contest and the last one she ran against sitting Congressman Richie Neal, her take on some of the ballot questions and more.

Justin Beatty returns to tout an organization that seeks to help artistic folx in our community. He’s a part of the ArtsHub of Western Mass, an online resource that is hosting a workshop this weekend to help local artists get found for more projects. We speak with him about how the ArtsHub works and some of the skills they’ll be sharing in Saturday’s class.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and the five colleges, traverses a bevy of topics, including the losses in the Star Trek universe last week, the troubling rhetoric concerning a certain Michigander senatorial candidate, and how our sun may have squirreled away a whole other dwarf planetary sibling in our solar system that nobody knew about until now.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 SCIENCEWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith