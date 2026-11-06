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The Fabulous 413

Author Julie Esther Fisher, midterms recap, Word Nerd on onomatopoeia

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:16 AM EST
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Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
1 of 1  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

We’re covering a lot of tumultuous ground, including a thought provoking new novel with an interesting take on both narrative and timeline. “A Pearl Is Just an Accident” is a new book from Hawley authorJulie Esther Fisher, telling the story of the transatlantic James family through a slow revelation of the events that made the. We speak with the author about this work and its take on humanizing trauma, and see how poetry affected its structure of semi-independent vignettes. Plus, we let you know how you can meet her at an event at Forbes Library later this month.

And we’re all reeling from the surprising results from yesterday’s elections, where a cavalcade of glass ceilings seem to have been broken by the “blue wave,” not to mention a plethora of ballot questions right here in Massachusetts. We check in with NEPM Newsroom’s Elizabeth Román and Nirvani Williams for a round up of the results in the Bay State and beyond.

Plus, one of the most fun ways to use language is to make the sound of the thing you’re trying to describe, so Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, joins us to explore the fascinating world of English onomatopoeia.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBOOKSLITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith