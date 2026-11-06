Author Julie Esther Fisher, midterms recap, Word Nerd on onomatopoeia

We’re covering a lot of tumultuous ground, including a thought provoking new novel with an interesting take on both narrative and timeline. “A Pearl Is Just an Accident ” is a new book from Hawley author Julie Esther Fisher , telling the story of the transatlantic James family through a slow revelation of the events that made the. We speak with the author about this work and its take on humanizing trauma, and see how poetry affected its structure of semi-independent vignettes. Plus, we let you know how you can meet her at an event at Forbes Library later this month.

And we’re all reeling from the surprising results from yesterday’s elections, where a cavalcade of glass ceilings seem to have been broken by the “blue wave,” not to mention a plethora of ballot questions right here in Massachusetts. We check in with NEPM Newsroom’s Elizabeth Román and Nirvani Williams for a round up of the results in the Bay State and beyond.