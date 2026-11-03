Cannabis dispensary owner on ballot Q 8, Lit Salon, Northampton Survival Center
It's Election Day, and we look at one of the last ballot questions of our whopping 9, question 8, the motion to repeal the standing law on marijuana. And to do that, we invite our local expert from the only Black-owned dispensary in western Mass., Payton Shubrick of 6 Bricks here in Springfield.
We also head to Great Barrington, where the conversations you might have started about voting can laterally slide into art and literature. Lit Salon is a new series presented by Edith Wharton's “The Mount” that pairs authors with musicians and engages conversations about their work and more. Founder Michelle Young and featured guest Colin Asher join us to talk more about getting the community to talk and think more at their next two events on Nov. 6 and 21.
Plus, we head to Northampton to see how we are helping the greater community in these times of crisis. The Northampton Survival Center, which feeds folx from 8 towns across Hampshire County, has made innovative and important pivots during the pandemic to help their organization aid even more people today. We get a tour with Executive Director Heidi Nortonsmith and Program Director Sarah Pease to see how their work is intrinsically connected to local farms and their neighbors as well.