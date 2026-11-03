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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Cannabis dispensary owner on ballot Q 8, Lit Salon, Northampton Survival Center

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:56 PM EST
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The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
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The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
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It's Election Day, and we look at one of the last ballot questions of our whopping 9, question 8, the motion to repeal the standing law on marijuana. And to do that, we invite our local expert from the only Black-owned dispensary in western Mass., Payton Shubrick of 6 Bricks here in Springfield.

We also head to Great Barrington, where the conversations you might have started about voting can laterally slide into art and literature. Lit Salon is a new series presented by Edith Wharton's “The Mount” that pairs authors with musicians and engages conversations about their work and more. Founder Michelle Young and featured guest Colin Asher join us to talk more about getting the community to talk and think more at their next two events on Nov. 6 and 21.

Plus, we head to Northampton to see how we are helping the greater community in these times of crisis. The Northampton Survival Center, which feeds folx from 8 towns across Hampshire County, has made innovative and important pivots during the pandemic to help their organization aid even more people today. We get a tour with Executive Director Heidi Nortonsmith and Program Director Sarah Pease to see how their work is intrinsically connected to local farms and their neighbors as well.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREELECTIONSCOMMUNITY ACTIONMARIJUANAMUSICLITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith