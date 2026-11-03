Cannabis dispensary owner on ballot Q 8, Lit Salon, Northampton Survival Center

It's Election Day, and we look at one of the last ballot questions of our whopping 9, question 8, the motion to repeal the standing law on marijuana. And to do that, we invite our local expert from the only Black-owned dispensary in western Mass., Payton Shubrick of 6 Bricks here in Springfield.

We also head to Great Barrington, where the conversations you might have started about voting can laterally slide into art and literature. Lit Salon is a new series presented by Edith Wharton's “The Mount” that pairs authors with musicians and engages conversations about their work and more. Founder Michelle Young and featured guest Colin Asher join us to talk more about getting the community to talk and think more at their next two events on Nov. 6 and 21.