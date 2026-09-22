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Amanpour and Company

Inside “Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles’ New Album and Documentary

Season 2026 Episode 8255 | 17m 24s

Musician Sara Bareilles has had a difficult few years. Behind the glamour of her successful music career, she has been dealing with loss. Her new album “Good Grief,” and a documentary about its making, speak to the will to overcome. The album is out now and the doc, “Sara Bareilles: Good Grief,” is available to watch on Kinema. Bareilles and her director, Josh Alexander, speak about the journey.

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