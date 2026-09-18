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Amanpour and Company

September 21, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8254 | 55m 15s

Brazilian President Lula da Silva discusses pushback against Trump’s approach to global affairs and his reelection race. CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter talks about the Trump administration’s decision to ban news outlets from the White House. Vulture journalist Alex Jung discusses the “Wasian” identity and questions around race, privilege, & exclusion sparked by its rise in popular culture.

Aired: 09/20/26
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Playskool Pullman, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Playskool Pullman, ca. 1930
Clip: S30 E18 | 1:04
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chippendale Slant-front Desk, ca. 1775
Appraisal: Chippendale Slant-front Desk, ca. 1775
Clip: S30 E18 | 3:38
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