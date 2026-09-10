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Amanpour and Company

Is a New Treatment for Cancer on the Horizon? Moderna CEO Explains

Season 2026 Episode 8247 | 17m 49s

A vaccine developed by drug companies Merck and Moderna has shown promising results in preventing melanoma from recurring. The vaccine relies on the same mRNA technology used to develop the COVID vaccine. It's the first time the technology has been used to target cancer and proves that personalized cancer vaccines can work. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and Chairman of Moderna, discusses.

Extra
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
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Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
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American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
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Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: RKO Pictures Book
Appraisal: RKO Pictures Book
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:34
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Anna Hyatt Huntington Bronzes, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Anna Hyatt Huntington Bronzes, ca. 1915
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:42
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Biphart, Grisom & Osborne Gold Repoussé Pin, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Biphart, Grisom & Osborne Gold Repoussé Pin, ca. 1895
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:25
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Canadian Hutch
Appraisal: Canadian Hutch
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:40
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