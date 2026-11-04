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Amanpour and Company

Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Faces a Choice After the Democrats Flip Congress

Season 2027 Episode 9025 | 5m 47s

Democrats took the House and flipped at least seven Senate seats in a rebuke of Trump. Michigan elected its first Muslim senator, Abdul El-Sayed, while New Hampshire's Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the Senate. As allies and adversaries weigh how to deal with Trump after this defeat, former Obama chief of staff and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel weighs in.

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