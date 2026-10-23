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Amanpour and Company

October 26, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9018 | 55m 49s

Oxford professor Felipe Krause breaks down Lula da Silva's election win in Brazil. Journalist Bozidar Molivac discusses the student-led movement that now governs Serbia. Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa calls on ordinary people to stand up to dictators in her new book "The Fight Back." Journalists Sophie Hills and Aaron Glantz expose how much money OpenAI and Anthropic are pouring into the midterms.

Aired: 10/25/26
Extra
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness”
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
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