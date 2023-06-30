© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 11, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5203 | 55m 35s

Rep. Katie Porter discusses her new book "I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan." French experts François Heisbourg and Philippe Étienne weigh in on President Macron's rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Dr. Ricardo Nuila, author of "The People's Hospital," discusses the healthcare crisis in the United States.

Aired: 04/10/23
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2023
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Episode: S2023 E5261 | 55:38
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E5260 | 55:36
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E6005 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 6, 2023
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2023 E6004 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E6001 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2023
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Episode: S2023 E6002 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2023
Tony Blair; Bill Clinton; Bertie Ahern; Clint Smith
Episode: S2023 E6003 | 55:38
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2023
Ben Wedeman; Brad Smith; Salome Zourabichvili; Graham Nash
Episode: S2023 E5259 | 55:27
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
Watch 54:58
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2023
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Episode: S2023 E5257 | 54:58