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Amanpour and Company

March 30, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8129 | 55m 48s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta discusses whether there can be a diplomatic solution to the Iran war. The New Yorker's Jon Lee Anderson on the latest out of Cuba as Donald Trump allows a Russian oil tanker through the blockade. Susan MacManus analyzes what recent Democratic victories might mean for the U.S. midterm elections.

Aired: 03/29/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E13 | 4:20
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E13 | 3:09
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
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