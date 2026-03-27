March 30, 2026

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
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