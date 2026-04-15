April 16, 2026

Extra
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Appraisal: 1960 Ansel Adams Portfolio III: Yosemite Valley
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
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