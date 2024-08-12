© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 13, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7032 | 55m 46s

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on mass protests for democracy. Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reports on tensions in the Middle East. Retired IDF General Guy Zur has more on the security perspective inside Israel. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter on the landmark Google antitrust ruling.

Aired: 08/12/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 12, 2024
John Sullivan; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; Masha Gessen
Episode: S2024 E7031 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2024
Randall Kennedy; Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff; Ahmad Sarmast, Zohra Ahmadi & Ali Sina Hotak
Episode: S2024 E7030 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Episode: S2024 E7029 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2024
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Episode: S2024 E7028 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2024
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Episode: S2024 E7027 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2024
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E7026 | 55:47
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2024
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Episode: S2024 E7025 | 55:20
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2024
Mikhail Zygar; Yuval Green; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2024 E7024 | 55:32
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2024
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Episode: S2024 E7023 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2024
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2024 E7022 | 55:48