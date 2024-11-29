© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7111 | 55m 27s

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the coming Trump presidency and what it may mean for America's relationships in Asia. Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen evaluates the potential impact of Trump's cabinet nominations. Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes on their revival of “Our Town” on Broadway.

Aired: 12/01/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7110 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7109 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2024
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2024 E7107 | 55:44
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2024
Laila El-Haddad; Scott Avett; Seth Avett; John Gallagher Jr.; Oren Cass
Episode: S2024 E7105 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2024
Dara Massicot; Johan Rockström; Bel Trew; Ken Burns; Sarah Burns
Episode: S2024 E7101 | 55:34